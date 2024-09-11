Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1,463.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Reliance by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Reliance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RS. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Shares of RS stock opened at $271.25 on Wednesday. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

