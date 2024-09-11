Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 201.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,287 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.70%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

