Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $114.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.66.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

