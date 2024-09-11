Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 17,755 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of CleanSpark worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CleanSpark by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,775,000 after buying an additional 515,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CleanSpark by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after buying an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CLSK opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

