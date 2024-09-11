Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO Jason Alger Sells 2,899 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Alger sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $21,423.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,106 shares in the company, valued at $843,243.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $463.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 461.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCAT

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.