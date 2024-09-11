Hedera 1-Day Volume Reaches $30.07 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $30.07 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00040717 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00015249 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,962,615,236 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,615,235.710526 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04930909 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $26,894,661.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.