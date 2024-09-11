HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) is AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. HEICO accounts for about 1.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in HEICO by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,036,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 949,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after buying an additional 362,625 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the second quarter worth $26,993,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEI opened at $254.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.42 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

HEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.67.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,126.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

