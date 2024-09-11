Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 226,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 383,549 shares.The stock last traded at $56.64 and had previously closed at $54.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HELE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,913,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,750,000 after buying an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,970,000 after acquiring an additional 102,767 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 666,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.