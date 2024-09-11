HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,722 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 562.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $161.68 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

