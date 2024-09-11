HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,317,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,340,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,528,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,384,334,000 after buying an additional 3,314,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,941,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

