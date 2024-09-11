HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $370.84 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $368.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

