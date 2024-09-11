HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $504.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $456.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

