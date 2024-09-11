HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $22.70 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 786,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,697,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 3.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

