HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.45 Million in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for approximately 0.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,228,000 after buying an additional 221,507 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 34.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,438,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 364,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after acquiring an additional 47,457 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 929,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 837,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.87. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $83.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 21.25%. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

