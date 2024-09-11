HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.