HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.44.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
