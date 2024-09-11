HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

