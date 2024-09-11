HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Down 4%

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.40 and last traded at $33.40. 1,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 36,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $592.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.82.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,469 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 89,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

