Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.32

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and traded as high as $19.14. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 3,350 shares traded.
Hongkong Land Stock Up 2.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52.
Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.
