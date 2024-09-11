Hostmore (LON:MORE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01), with a volume of 10945024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.64 ($0.11).

Hostmore Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20. The stock has a market cap of £442,716.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Hostmore alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hostmore

In other Hostmore news, insider Julie McEwan bought 45,711 shares of Hostmore stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £4,571.10 ($5,977.64). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 107,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,425. 40.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

