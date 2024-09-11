Hostmore (LON:MORE) Trading Down 13.8%

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Approximately 24,340,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8,081% from the average daily volume of 297,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

Hostmore Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £553,710.70, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie McEwan purchased 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £5,014.83 ($6,557.91). Insiders purchased 107,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

