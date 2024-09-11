HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

