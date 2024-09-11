Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 423,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,174,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUMA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humacyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Humacyte Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $620.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,455.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,306,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,896,373.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dale A. Sander sold 39,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $263,118.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,695,455.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,306,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,896,373.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 921,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,987,258. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the first quarter worth $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Humacyte by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Humacyte by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

