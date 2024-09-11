Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.90

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and traded as high as $3.25. Hysan Development shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 5,250 shares trading hands.

Hysan Development Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Hysan Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 8.76%. Hysan Development’s payout ratio is presently 1.10%.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

