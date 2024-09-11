iBio (NYSE:IBIO) vs. Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Financial Contrast

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of iBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Roivant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of iBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Roivant Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

iBio has a beta of -3.38, indicating that its stock price is 438% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roivant Sciences has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Roivant Sciences 0 1 9 0 2.90

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iBio and Roivant Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

iBio presently has a consensus price target of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 136.26%. Roivant Sciences has a consensus price target of $17.10, indicating a potential upside of 40.28%. Given iBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iBio is more favorable than Roivant Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iBio and Roivant Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio $50,000.00 313.91 -$65.01 million N/A N/A Roivant Sciences $124.79 million 72.24 $4.35 billion $5.06 2.41

Roivant Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than iBio.

Profitability

This table compares iBio and Roivant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio N/A -109.36% -42.02% Roivant Sciences 2,991.75% -17.23% -15.10%

Summary

Roivant Sciences beats iBio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iBio

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel. The company is also developing vaccine candidates, including IBIO-101, an antibody to reduce tumor growth; Endostatin E4 peptide for use in chemotherapy and immunotherapy; Trop-2 for the treatment Trop-2 positive cancers; MUC16, a tumor-associated epitope; anti-EGFRvIII antibody to treat glioblastoma and other cancers; CCR8 protein candidate for treatment of various cancers; PD-1 agonist for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever. iBio, Inc. has agreement with The Texas A&M University System for designing and manufacturing of plant-made biopharmaceuticals; and a research collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to investigate the potential of the company's AI-driven epitope steering platform for the development of a vaccine for Lassa fever. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bryan, Texas.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups. It develops VTAMA, a novel topical for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis; batoclimab and IMVT-1402, the fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting the neonatal Fc receptor across various IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; and RVT-3101, an anti-TL1A antibody for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

