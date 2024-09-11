ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $368.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.67.

ICLR stock traded up $10.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.00. 732,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $221.20 and a 52-week high of $347.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.33 and a 200-day moving average of $319.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 22.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

