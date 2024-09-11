Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,248.00

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,248 ($29.40) and last traded at GBX 2,239 ($29.28), with a volume of 2674516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,229 ($29.15).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,325 ($30.40) to GBX 2,600 ($34.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,265 ($29.62).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands Price Performance
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Brands
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Don’t Miss Smartsheet’s Surge: Strong Growth and Buybacks Ahead
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.