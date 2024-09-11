Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,248.00

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,248 ($29.40) and last traded at GBX 2,239 ($29.28), with a volume of 2674516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,229 ($29.15).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,325 ($30.40) to GBX 2,600 ($34.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,265 ($29.62).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,131.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,942.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.30, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

