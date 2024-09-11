Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Hits New 12-Month High at $183.00

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $183.00 and last traded at $181.72, with a volume of 19381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. Impinj’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.94, for a total value of $46,181.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,259,194.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $2,367,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,043,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.94, for a total transaction of $46,181.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,259,194.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,751,133. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Impinj by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

