Information Services (TSE:ISV) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.65

Shares of Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$28.65 and last traded at C$28.37, with a volume of 540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$516.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$67.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.40 million. Information Services had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Information Services Co. will post 2.078686 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Information Services’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

