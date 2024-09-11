InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.19 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. InnovAge updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
InnovAge Stock Down 1.6 %
INNV stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.39. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
