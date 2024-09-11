InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.19 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. InnovAge updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

InnovAge Stock Down 1.6 %

INNV stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.39. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

