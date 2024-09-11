InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.46. InnovAge shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 22,545 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.19 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 62,141 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in InnovAge by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in InnovAge by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Stock Performance

About InnovAge

The stock has a market cap of $847.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

