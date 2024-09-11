Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,135 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 6.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMAR. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 4,858.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 558,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 547,132 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 112.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $36,845,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:UMAR opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

