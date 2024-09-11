Innoviz Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 76,696 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 850% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,074 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INVZ stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 529,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,743. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 338.67%. The company had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 19.6% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,715,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 444,823 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 8,127,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172,864 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

