Insider Buying: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) Director Philip M. Tseng purchased 5,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $45,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,552.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $776.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 44.47 and a current ratio of 44.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 388.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCPC

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.