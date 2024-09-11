Insider Buying: Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) CFO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CFO Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,723 shares in the company, valued at $486,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tyler Farquharson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GRNT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 361,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $780.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.19. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.97 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRNT. Roth Capital raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Granite Ridge Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 406,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,357,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 357,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 78,636 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.