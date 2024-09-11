Insider Buying: Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) CFO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) CFO Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,723 shares in the company, valued at $486,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tyler Farquharson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 19th, Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GRNT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 361,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $780.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.19. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.97 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRNT. Roth Capital raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 406,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,357,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 357,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 78,636 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT)

