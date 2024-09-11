Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Esteban Lopez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,289. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $134.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 73.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 745,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,598,000 after purchasing an additional 315,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 412.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,739,000 after buying an additional 254,705 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth about $12,215,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,611,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.