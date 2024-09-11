Insider Selling: Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Major Shareholder Sells 44,577 Shares of Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder United Canada Council Workers sold 44,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,335,972.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 384,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,537,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

United Canada Council Workers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, United Canada Council Workers sold 82,464 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,560,507.20.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. 170,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,115. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $918.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.93. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 43,213 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 63,561 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 176,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

