Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CRO Sells 3,890 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $75,855.00.

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 979,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,959. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,131,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,459 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,659,000 after buying an additional 128,402 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,430,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after buying an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,671,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

