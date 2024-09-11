Insider Selling: Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) Director Sells 126,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report) Director Elmer Stewart sold 126,000 shares of Copper Fox Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$31,500.00.

Shares of Copper Fox Metals stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 121,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. Copper Fox Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$143.87 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

