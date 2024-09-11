Insider Selling: Craneware plc (LON:CRW) Insider Sells 423,750 Shares of Stock

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) insider Keith Neilson sold 423,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($28.77), for a total transaction of £9,322,500 ($12,191,055.32).

Craneware Price Performance

Shares of Craneware stock traded down GBX 105 ($1.37) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,215 ($28.97). 975,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. Craneware plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,340.71 ($17.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,509.20 ($32.81). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,317.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,268.97. The company has a market capitalization of £782.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9,008.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Craneware Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Craneware’s previous dividend of $13.00. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,600.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.31) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

