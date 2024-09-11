Insider Selling: dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Sells 79,185 Shares of Stock

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Pierre Colin sold 79,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$13,303.08.
dynaCERT Price Performance
DYA traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.74. 1,803,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,868. The company has a market cap of C$264.50 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.74. dynaCERT Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
dynaCERT Company Profile
