Insider Selling: LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director Sells 4,741 Shares of Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director Mona D. Albertine sold 4,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $29,441.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,752.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LINKBANCORP Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LNKB opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $230.88 million, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, analysts predict that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNKB. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the second quarter worth $65,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

