Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CEO Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 7,400 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $213,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,609,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Neman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Jonathan Neman sold 169,772 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $6,072,744.44.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of SG traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.21. 4,018,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,126. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $38.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SG shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on SG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth about $256,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.