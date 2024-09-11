Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CEO Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 7,400 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $213,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,609,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jonathan Neman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 26th, Jonathan Neman sold 169,772 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $6,072,744.44.
Sweetgreen Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of SG traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.21. 4,018,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,126. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $38.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SG shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.
View Our Latest Analysis on SG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth about $256,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sweetgreen
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sweetgreen
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.