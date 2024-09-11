Insider Selling: Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ventas Stock Up 0.6 %

VTR traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $65.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $65.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,512,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,425,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,517,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,486,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after acquiring an additional 588,818 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

