Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Sells 17,579 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 17,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $17,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,690,818 shares in the company, valued at $9,690,818. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Village Farms International Price Performance
VFF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 143,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,853. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.21.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.32 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.
