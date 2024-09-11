Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Sells 17,579 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 17,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $17,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,690,818 shares in the company, valued at $9,690,818. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Village Farms International Price Performance

VFF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 143,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,853. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.32 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International

About Village Farms International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 125.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 766,205 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 637,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 119.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 279,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.