Insider Selling: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Director Sells 15,600 Shares of Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $515,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 385,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE ZWS traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $32.10. 1,655,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,549. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,110.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,311,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,532,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 68.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,275,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,684,000 after purchasing an additional 518,733 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 506,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 491,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,000 after acquiring an additional 465,701 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

View Our Latest Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.