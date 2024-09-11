Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $123.36 and last traded at $123.36. Approximately 188,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 319,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.00.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 3,688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 60.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

