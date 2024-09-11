Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

