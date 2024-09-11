Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Inter Parfums has a payout ratio of 50.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $114.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.46 and its 200-day moving average is $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $156.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

