InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

InterDigital has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. InterDigital has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect InterDigital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

InterDigital stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.08. 37,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,326. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $140.60.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 37.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

In related news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

