International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines stock opened at $205.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.65 and its 200-day moving average is $182.80. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

